‘The Walking Dead’: Why That Character Isn’t Actually Doomed

The Walking Dead shot an arrow through the heart of fans of a certain character on Sunday night but they need not worry as originally advertised.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 8×13, Do Not Send Us Astray, follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Savior invasion of the Hilltop in Episode 8×13, Simon and Dwight split off in an effort to strike as many survivors as possible. Of course, as noted by Simon, Dwight was not attacking Hilltoppers during the invasion. This is because Dwight has fully defected from Negan’s army and is supporting Rick, Maggie, and the others with them.

When Dwight saw Simon charging to Tara Chambler, he shot her in the back with an arrow.

With Negan’s army having covered their weapons and ammunition with walker muck, many (including the surviving characters) will presume Tara as doomed. If the AMC show is following The Walking Dead‘s comic book source material, however, Tara will have quite a scare but ultimately survive.

In Part Two of the All Out War saga in the comics, Negan is hiding out with Dwight during an attack when they get a clear shot at Rick Grimes. The villain orders Dwight to take the shot, ensuring the Alexandrian leader’s death by walker virus even if the arrow itself doesn’t do the job. Dwight does take the shot, however, he uses a clean arrow when he shoots Rick in the back.

After the community realizes the weapons were covered with walker muck and anybody struck by them will ultimately turn, they briefly believe Rick is going to be next in line to die. Rick, however, never dies. When Negan shows up next, he is shocked to see the leader has survived.

With the TV series appearing to follow the comic book source material, Negan won’t make any aggressive decisions based on the fact that Simon probably thinks Tara is dead (if that information even gets relayed) but the survivors and Tara herself will be up for quite a scare before she ultimately survives.

The real point being proven here, though, is that Dwight has now saved Tara’s life on two separate occasions.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.