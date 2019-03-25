‘The Walking Dead’ Star Shares Heartbreaking, Amazing Character Death Photo

The Walking Dead stars are taking to social media following a shocking episode which saw ten characters wiped from the series in one scene. In the aftermath of this comic book moment brought to live-action life, fans and stars are pouring out love for the shared journey. However, one cast member’s photo from the set of this shocking exit might be among the best of any post-exit images!

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×15 follow. Major spoilers!

Tara Chambler met her end in Episode 9×15 at the hands of the Whisperers. Unlike the comics, Tara was among the characters whose head was placed atop a pike as a means to mark the Whisperer territory. It was a shocking moment, especially considering how long Alanna Masterson‘s Tara has been with the AMC zombie drama. She debuted six seasons ago!

Still, Masterson is having a bit of fun with the exit, sharing a photo of herself beside her character’s piked head on Instagram. Check out the photo below.

“I got a phone call from [showrunner Angela Kang] about two weeks before I shot the episode,” exiting Tara star Alanna Masterson told EW. “I was caught off guard for sure, but also excited for what the future holds. Tara has been extremely fun to bring to life.”

One of the last things Tara did was take a jab at former Hilltop leader Maggie while speaking with Father Gabriel. Since the time where Maggie left by choice and Jesus was killed by the Whisperers, Tara became the community’s leader until her time was cut short by Alpha’s barbaric group.

“It was really fun to explore that side of Tara,” Masterson added of taking on a leadership role at Hilltop following first the exit of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and then the mid-season death of Jesus (Tom Payne). “I wish we had gotten to explore that more, but I’m excited to see where the story goes from here.”

