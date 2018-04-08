‘The Walking Dead’ Seemingly Debunks Whisperers Rumor

The Whisperers, a fan-favorite pack of villains from the Walking Dead comic books, could be on their way to the television show.

The latest installment of the official Walking Dead mailbag seems to suggest the group, who in the comics arrived after the end of the AHK and Savior war, will be making their way to the TV series as expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A recent photo from Fear The Walking Dead‘s upcoming fourth season had online commentators speculating the villains would be making their live-action debut in the spinoff instead.

In Robert Kirkman’s comic books, the Whisperers take over from Negan as the primary villains following a significant time jump after All Out War.

The vicious and barbaric Whisperers are lead by Alpha, whose second in command, Beta, is a hulking brute who fully embraces the group’s unrepentant brutality.

The Walking Dead executive producer and former showrunner Scott Gimple — newly-appointed Chief Content Officer for the entire Walking Dead brand on AMC — told TVLine in February the villains are “absolutely on the menu.”

That they may be, but Gimple added he “wouldn’t necessarily say for [season 8] or even exactly when,” suggesting they could even arrive after season 9, which has already begun its ground work.

A significant portion of the Whisperer’s story was shared between Alpha’s daughter, Lydia, and Alexandria’s Carl Grimes, who was recently killed off in the back half of season 8.

Carl’s death prevents the filmmakers from fully adapting the comic book story arc, but Gimple said Carl’s more significant comic book storylines would be divvied up and given to other characters.

Despite that major deviation from the comics, “we’re committed to keep telling the story from the comic book,” Gimple said. “Yes, it’s going to be different,” Gimple explained, adding “we do plan on telling those comic stories.”

Season 4 of Fear is propelled directly out of The Walking Dead season 8: the newest season sees Walking Dead vet Morgan (Lennie James) join the ranks of the spinoff, heading west to Texas following the events of the upcoming season finale airing April 15.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.