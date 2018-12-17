‘The Walking Dead’ Themed Wedding Gets Invaded by Walkers

Two Walking Dead fans were married with a wedding themed to the zombie drama franchise, complete with walker horde.

Newly wed couple Chris and Annabell Hayden shared a video of their Walking Dead wedding to YouTube, which shows a blood-splashed Chris sporting the bladed apparatus utilized by the one-handed Merle Dixon (Michael Rooker).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Haydens’ cake also paid tribute to the show, with such flourishes as sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), the “don’t open, dead inside” warning sign breached by walkers, Terminus and the barbwire-wrapped baseball bat Lucille once wielded by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Matrimony reached The Walking Dead in Season Nine when Carol (Melissa McBride) married Kingdom leader Ezekiel (Khary Payton) as part of a season that saw romance blossom between Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Nabila (Nadine Marissa), Hilltoppers Enid (Katelyn Nacon) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe), and Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who would later be paired with Rosita (Christian Serratos).

Some of those couplings have stirred controversy, namely the ‘Carzekiel’ relationship that comes as some fans have long called for ‘Caryl’ — a romantic development between Carol and Daryl (Norman Reedus).

“Everybody wants relationships, but they’re never happy with the ones we show or don’t show,” showrunner Angela Kang explained to THR.

“The most flack I get is about relationships that have or haven’t happened on the show. Every single relationship is either loved or hated, even the ones that never happened.”

The Walking Dead Season Nine resumes with new episodes Sunday, February 10 on AMC.