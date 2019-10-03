New The Walking Dead Spinoff Series First Look Released By AMC

As The Walking Dead heads into its 10th season on AMC, fresh off of the conclusion of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, the franchise is preparing to grow once again. A third Walking Dead series is coming to TV next year and it will aim to tell a much different story than its predecessors. This new show, which still is without a title, will focus on the young people that have been raised after the onset of the zombie apocalypse, so they don’t know much about what life was like before it.

Very little is known about this new series, but AMC officially started getting everyone hype this week. On Thursday, the first day of New York Comic Con, the network released the first official images from the series. It looks like it has the same feel as the original Walking Dead, but with a much different cast and a much more worn-down world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new series was created by Scott Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, and it stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mehendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, and Nico Totorella. There will likely be more information about the show itself during the NYCC panel at 11:30 am on Saturday.

For now, you can get your first look at The Walking Dead’s latest spinoff below!

Hugs

Spies

Huh?

Fog

The Plan

Walkers