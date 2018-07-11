First Image From ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Time Jump Released

The first look at The Walking Dead Season Nine and its post-time jump setting has been revealed.

First dropped by Entertainment Weekly, the look at Season Nine sees Michonne mounted on a horse riding with several returning and new characters through the apocalypse. The time jump is notably visible because the group has managed to create some carriages and round up horses in the off-season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photo below!

From left to right, it appears Siddiq, Enid, Michonne, Cyndie (of Oceanside) a new face, and Alden are hitting the road together. They are being tailed by an unknown character, as well, who appears to be a part of the group.

“There’s a fun Western vibe that has emerged,” new The Walking Dead showrunner tells EW. “We are going into a period where a lot of the things that we’ve seen in previous seasons have broken down, so they’ve got these horses and carriages that are being drawn around instead of cars. Things are lit with oil lamps. People are using different kinds of weaponry. There’s a real grittiness to it that I think will be fun and fresh for the viewers.”

“We’ll explore what happened as man made objects and structures break down,” Kang adds. “Infrastructure like roads and bridges are changing and crumbling. And we’ll also explore what happens as resources are getting low.”

Kang notes this is the beginning of a “new chapter” for the show, which is more true than ever before. Former showrunner Scott Gimple has shifted into a Chief Content Officer position while Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln is expected to exit before the new episodes have run their course.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.