‘The Walking Dead’ Star Just Got Engaged

The Walking Dead star Tom Payne celebrated his exit from the show by getting engaged.

Payne and his fiancé Jennifer Akerman first shared the news on her Instagram account. The post came one day after Payne’s Paul “Jesus” Rovia character was killed off of The Walking Dead! Payne and Akerman have been together for several years, often being referred to as “couple goals” as they travel and lead fun events together around the world.

Check out Jakerman’s post featuring herself, Payne, and their engagement ring below!

“Thank you everyone for your sweet words and congratulations regarding our engagement,” Akerman wrote on the post. “Tom warned me there might be some fuss about it when I said, ‘What do u mean, who’s gonna care about that?’ But now I realize lots of people. I feel so lucky to have met a person that I not only wanna spend the rest of my life with but also someone I can share everything with. Who loves me for me and supports me no matter what. Here’s a shot we took from last nights video shoot for Hold On. A song written by us about our journey together.”

Payne and Akerman’s “Hold On” song is available now on Spotify. The two have been sporadically performing live together under their band’s name The Final Child from time to time and have a music video on the way!

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.