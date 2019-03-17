‘The Walking Dead’s Tom Payne Teases New Look After Losing Jesus Hair

Former Walking Dead star Tom Payne teased his new look from the set of upcoming Fox series Prodigal Son after getting a haircut and doing away with his long-haired Jesus style. Payne’s selfie, captured on day four of Prodigal Son and shared to his Instagram story, sees the star’s new look concealed beneath a hood with his face hidden behind his phone.

Payne previously said he would keep the hair and beard for a time after Jesus’ death in November’s mid-season finale, where Jesus was struck down as the first victim claimed by new enemy group the Whisperers. Jesus reappeared briefly in 911, ‘Bounty,’ in a flashback set during the unseen six years that followed Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) disappearance.

The star previously said in November he intended to keep the Jesus look until the time came to do away with it for a new role, admitting to Insider, “It’s been two-and-a-half years now and there aren’t that many male actors with long hair so I’m going to keep it because it might give me a bit of a leg up into certain roles.”

“It would take a long time to grow back and I don’t think I’m ever going to be able to do it again. I’ll keep it for now,” Payne said. “The beard, I can change around. Having said that, if the right role comes along, I’ll shave everything off but I think I’ll keep it just to see what’s around the corner.”

Payne next plays Malcolm Bright, a celebrated criminal psychologist and the son of a notorious serial killer dubbed “The Surgeon” (Michael Sheen). Per a report from Variety, Prodigal Son follows Bright as he uses “his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son, and his own constantly evolving neuroses.”

Bellamy Young (Scandal), Lou Diamond Phillips (Longmire), Aurora Perrineau (Chasing Life), and Frank Harts (The Path) also star. Chris Fedak (Chuck, Legends of Tomorrow) and Sam Sklaver (American Housewife, Deception) serve as writers and executive producers under Greg Berlanti (The Flash, Riverdale) and Sarah Schecter (All American) via Berlanti Productions.

