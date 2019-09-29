The Walking Dead: Walker Stalker Convention to Be Atlanta Exclusive After Final Tour

Walker Stalker Con, the convention founded by James Frazier in 2012 in celebration of The Walking Dead, will be exclusive to Atlanta, Georgia, after 2020, Walker Stalker announced.

“When we started Walker Stalker Con, it was to recreate the experience that James and Eric [Nordhoff, formerly of The Walker Stalkers podcast] had meeting the cast on the set of The Walking Dead. Over the last seven years, they took that experience to multiple countries, to countless cities, and to millions of fans. But all great things must come to an end, even the Walker Stalker Con tour,” reads a post published to Facebook Friday.

“Walker Stalker Con’s run has been amazing. And early on, we knew the time would eventually come where Atlanta would become the only stand-alone Walker Stalker Con, that we would no longer tour the show,” the post continues. “It’s that time now, and 2020 will mark the end of the era.”

Previously announced 2020 dates in Nashville, London, Chicago and New Jersey will be co-shows with Fan Fest Events, according to the post.

“After that, Walker Stalker Con will stay home, where it all started: Atlanta,” the post reads. Moving forward, Walker Stalker Con Atlanta will be known as Walker Stalker Con. It’s in Atlanta, near the set of The Walking Dead, where “fans of the undead [will] collect and hoard for years to come.”

The post adds Fan Fest Events will return to these cities and others in 2021 with a blend of shows away from the focus on all things Dead.

This development comes after multiple Walking Dead stars dropped out of Walker Stalker and Fan Fest conventions.

In June, King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton and Jerry actor Cooper Andrews jointly announced they would no longer be attending the conventions, which in the past have seen appearances from almost every Walking Dead star.

TWD Season 9 newcomer Angel Theory, who plays Kelly, also withdrew from the convention. Theory said Walker Stalker’s celebrity guests were owed money that was never paid.

“Cooper basically said that he’s done. He’s not the only one that feels some type of way about Walker Stalker,” Theory said live on Instagram over the summer.

“One thing I can say is I genuinely enjoyed my time doing it, I love getting to engage with the fans and talk to you guys and get to meet y’all and take goofy, silly photos, it’s supposed to be a fun thing. It’s supposed to be fun for the both of us — for the fans and for the actors themselves,” Theory continued. “However, it is not fun when it comes to not getting paid from the Walker Stalker company, what is owed to the actors. Just like you guys, y’all not getting y’all refunds back, the actors are not getting paid.”

Theory referred to numerous complaints on social media where fans called for refunds that were owed. The star’s post came after Frazier denied rumors of bankruptcy that plagued Frazier’s Walker Stalker and Heroes & Villains conventions.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC.