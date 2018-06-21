Walker Stalker Announces Star-Studded 2019 ‘Walking Dead’ Cruise

Walker Stalker Con announced a star-studded cruise full of stars from The Walking Dead.

Sailing from February 21 through February 25 of 2019, the Walker Stalker Cruise will depart from Tampa, Florida and sail to Nassau, Bahamas. The four night event is loaded with events for fans of the zombie show and its comic book source material. Celebrity meet and greets, autograph sessions, and photo ops will be available throughout with pre-sale going live on Thursday. Throughout the days of the cruise, celebrities will appear on the ship’s stage for interactive Q&A panels.

Joining the 2019 Walker Stalker Cruise are Daryl actor Norman Reedus, Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Carl actor Chandler Riggs, Aaron actor Ross Marquand, Jerry actor Cooper Andrews, Andrea actress Laurie Holden, and Nicholas actor Michael Traynor. More cast members and celebrity guests will be announced in the months leading up to the Walker Stalker Cruise.

This will be the last time the Walker Stalker Cruise sets sail. To book cabins, head over to Walker Stalker Cruise’s official website.

ComicBook.com set sail on Walker Stalker’s 2017 cruise, dubbing it a “must” event all fans of the series will want to experience. “Loaded with fun activities throughout the weekend, it is impossible to get bored on the Walker Stalker Cruise,” the review reads. “If you board the ship with no intentions of spending money on additional photo ops or autographs, you will still be provided a healthy dose of Michael Traynor (Nicholas on The Walking Dead) as he cracks himself up at Dirty Bingo on Saturday night or rolls through the ship for a Pub Crawl with fans. In fact, just about everybody on board flocked to the pool deck on Friday night for their first looks at Morgan, Reedus, and executive producer Greg Nicotero as they played host to a Q&A with Walker Stalker’s own James Frazier manning that ship. Dozens of women in the crowd cried out for Reedus to marry them and others raised their glass to share a toast with their favorite actors. It’s ‘the most intimate comic con experience possible,’ according to several guests who caught up with ComicBook.com on board.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12.