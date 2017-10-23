What Song Plays On ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere?

It’s rare for The Walking Dead to play songs other than those composed by Bear McCreary but in Sunday’s Season 8 premiere, the rhythm was playing.

As Rick laid in bed, potentially four to five years in the future, the leader of Alexandria was listening to a tune by Weird Al Yankovic. The song is called, “Another One Rides The Bus“. The song is a parody of Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust”.

Mr. Grimes has always made interesting musical choices, though, to his credit, the choices without fresh jams on the radio are likely limited.

In Season 6’s Rick and Daryl buddy episode which saw them chasing down Paul “Jesus” Rovia, the character played a CD in the car to Daryl’s dismay. Despite Daryl’s request for Rick to keep the music off, he played “Action Packed” by Ronnie Dee in the episode called The Next World (6×10).

Other songs used in The Walking Dead include “Last Pale Light in the West” by Lucero for the Governor’s flashback episode in Season 4, “Arsonist’s Lullaby” in both the Season 6 trailer and its Not Tomorrow Yet episode (6×12), and “Tip Toe Through the Tulips” by Nick Lucas was heard in the midseason 6 finale playing in Sam’s room as ants ran rampant.

Of course, no songs have become as iconic within The Walking Dead fanbase as “Easy Street” by The Collapsable Hearts Club. The tune was made famous in Episode 7×03, being used to torture and train Daryl Dixon at Negan’s Sanctuary, and would be featured in later episodes, as well. Just the name of the song is enough to get its tune stuck in the heads of Walking Dead fans!

