The Walking Dead Reveals What Happened to the Trapped Connie and Magna

The Walking Dead brought answers about the trapped Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) in Sunday’s 1012, “Walk With Us,” following the cliffhanger that ended the midseason 10 premiere. As Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the survivors fended off the Whisperer army and a legion of walkers set loose by Alpha (Samantha Morton), forcing Carol (Melissa McBride), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) and others to defend Hilltop amid a raging blaze, colony co-leader Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) readied to fire her bow into the advancing horde of walkers when she spotted a familiar face in the crowd: her camouflaged girlfriend Magna, covered in blood and guts, who returned without Connie.

Connie was last seen huddled alongside Magna in the cave where Alpha hid her walker horde that has since been unleashed on the communities. Daryl, Carol, Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Kelly (Angel Theory), Connie’s sister, narrowly managed to escape the cave before it collapsed in the midseason premiere, “Squeeze,” following Carol’s attempt to blow up half the walker army.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kelly, Yumiko and Luke (Dan Fogler) tried to mount a rescue attempt in last week’s “Morning Star,” but Hilltop was cornered when Alpha and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) blocked off every route in and out of Hilltop. In “Walk With Us,” Magna explained what happened to the still-missing Connie:

“The sickos were either dead or trapped under rocks from the [explosion],” Magna told Yumiko after fleeing Hilltop with Carol and Eugene (Josh McDermitt). “We kept pushing, searching, took a turn, and before we knew it, we were in the horde. Connie and I moved together. The sickos pushed forward, got between us, and her hand… her hand just slipped out of mine. And I couldn’t find her again.”

This revelation has not yet been revealed to Daryl, who travelled with Rosita (Christian Serratos) and a band of survivors towards a rendezvous point to collect Judith and the other children evacuated during the Hilltop attack. Answers about Connie’s fate are still to come and will follow after next week’s 1013, “What We Become,” an episode focused on sending off Michonne (Danai Gurira).

“Yeah, there is some aspect of that that is true,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told Insider when asked if Connie’s disappearance was a reaction to Ridloff’s scheduling conflicts with Marvel Studios’ The Eternals. “But I think for the story, it’s actually worked out really beautifully.”

“So I think there’s some really interesting stuff that came out of it for both Carol and Daryl, and she’s a character that I think is leading with emotion for both of them,” Kang said. “So sometimes those things that you have to do to help out a beloved actor also work out in your favor.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.