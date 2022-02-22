The Walking Dead Whiskey To Release Special Bottle To Celebrate Final Season

Today, AMC and The Sexton Single Malt announced their latest collaboration — an exclusive, co-branded bottle to commemorate the final season of The Walking Dead and, as the announcement says, “inspire its fans to enjoy life.” To introduce the new release, The Sexton has teamed up with fan-favorite The Walking Dead cast member Ross Marquand, who plays a good-natured character known for his optimism in even the darkest of times. Try to ignore the fact that he’s also the Red Skull, okay? That’s not the skeleton on the Sexton label, we promise.

The upcoming release features The Walking Dead-themed imagery across The Sexton’s distinctive, black hexagonal bottle. Featuring a decaying silver label and a walker’s head in the place of the brand’s trademark skeleton logo, the packaging melds the post-apocalyptic zombie drama with the bottle’s most distinctive qualities.

Quotes from cast members Daryl, Herschel, Rick, and Michonne adorn the bottle, describing the harsh realities of existence experienced by characters throughout the series, an ironic reminder of The Sexton’s mantra: celebrate life.

Marquand’s character Aaron has starred in the show since 2015. An Irish Whiskey enthusiast off-camera, Ross will serve as a brand ambassador for the Official Whiskey of The Walking Dead, and help celebrate the new, limited-edition bottle with fans of the show.

“After visiting the Emerald Isle several years ago, I developed a deep appreciation for the country and special whiskey, like The Sexton Single Malt, that’s made there,” Marquand said in a statement. “As a long-standing cast member of this powerful franchise, I’m so excited to unite two personal passions of mine and introduce our loyal following to The Official Whiskey of The Walking Dead.”

The Sexton’s The Walking Dead-inspired release will be available for purchase in limited quantities at liquor stores all around the U.S. starting at the end of February, at a suggested retail price of $29.99. If you want to secure a bottle ahead of time, you can do that by pre-ordering the bottle starting today on ReserveBar.

Over the coming months, Sexton promises that it will host a national sweepstakes program for The Walking Dead fans and whiskey-lovers alike, comprised of a number of interactive, fan-based experiences. You can get more details by following The Sexton or Ross Marquand on social media.