‘The Walking Dead’ Casting Reports Suggest The Whisperers Are Coming Soon

Now that Negan has been thrown in jail, never to torment the likes of Alexandria again, it’s time for The Walking Dead‘s next major villain to arrive and torment the survivors. It looks like the walker skin-wearing creeps known as The Whisperers are on their way to AMC’s horror series, potentially arriving next season.

According to TVLine, some casting intel “all but confirms” the arrival of The Whisperers. The report suggests that Season 9 casting has begun for girlfriends Yumiko and Magna, characters from Robert Kirkman’s comic series that have a large part to play in The Whisperer War.

If you’re not familiar with the source material, Yumiko, Magna, and a few other survivors arrive in Alexandria and are initially greeted as potential enemies. However, after some time they prove themselves as helpful allies, and become important characters in the story.

When The Whisperers first arrive, led by the cold-hearted Alpha, Magna and Yumiko take up arms with the rest of Alexandria to fight them off.

While this report does mean that The Whisperers are likely coming to the show, casting hasn’t yet started for Alpha, arguably the most important character in the Whisperer arc in the comics.

Earlier this season, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln about the future of the show, and we asked his thoughts on the potential arrival of Alpha and her Whisperers.

“I don’t know if we’re going there but I hope we are because I think it’s extraordinary,” Lincoln said. “Everybody keeps talking about talking about Alpha being the most bad-ass of bad-ass but we’ll see. I don’t know if we’re gonna pick up directly or after a time jump but certainly those scenes could be… The vision that Carl had for the future, this Utopian dream, I don’t think it’s gonna be a happy journey towards that. There seems to be a lot of descent between the communities in that last act of last night’s episode.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.