‘The Walking Dead’ Releasing Whisperer Themed Puma Shoes

The Walking Dead fans who want to show off their fandom from head to toe, literally, will be able to just that. The AMC zombie series has a new shoe on the way with Puma which brings the Whisperers right out of the TV screens. The new shoe will be available at Foot Locker in time for The Walking Dead‘s Season Nine finale.

The sneaker is designed by Foot Locker collaborator and artist Alexander-John, transforming a GB Special model to fit the mold of a post-apocalyptic kick with Alpha’s face hidden inside of it. It’s a low top shoe themed around the Whisperers, the show’s current villain.

“When I got the call about the project I knew the storyline of the Whisperers was going to play a very important role in how I brought this shoe to life. I love the simplicity of the concept and how the Whisperers hide in plain sight,” Alexander-John said in a press release. “I’ve done many product collaborations with Foot Locker over the years and this one is right up there with my all-time favorites. I hope these PUMA shoes take the show’s fans even deeper into the world of The Walking Dead.”

The dirty, post-apocalyptic look contrasts the white leather upper as each of the marks is hand-painted. The same leather is used in the shoe’s heel tab. It also features leather rope laces, a yellow formstripe along each side panel consistent with other PUMA shows, and soles with Samantha Morten’s Alpha printed on them. The limited edition shoe will be packaged in a box sporting Alpha imagery, as well, consistent with that of The Walking Dead Season 9B’s key art.

The Walking Dead‘s PUMA show will be available on March 25 from footlocker.com.

