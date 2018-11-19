‘The Walking Dead’: Who is Georgie?

The Walking Dead fans with questions regarding Maggie’s disappearance from the Hilltop might be wondering, “Who is Georgie?”

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×07 follow. Major spoilers!

In Episode 9×07, Maggie’s choice to leave the Hilltop behind in favor of a life with Georgie at a “new community” with her baby Hershel was revealed. Maggie was never shown going on this journey but rather her exit was explained by dialogue, indicating she left some time between Rick blowing the bridge in Episode 9×05 and where the six-year time jump picked up at the same episode’s conclusion.

As Maggie goes with Georgie, there is plenty of mystery regarding where she actually went. Georgie first appeared late in Season Eight, cutting Maggie off in the road and explaining that she is from another community but impressed with what she’s seen in this area. In the years which followed, she provided Maggie with the proper information to help build the Hilltop but also sent repeated requests for her to join this other community.

While many theories point to Georgie being the TV-equivalent to Governor Pamela Milton from The Walking Dead comics, the character remains shrouded in mystery.

Georgie is portrayed by Jayne Atkinson. “There hasn’t been a person like her,” Atkinson told ComicBook.com when The Walking Dead Episode 8×12 aired. “She’s not dirty. You can tell she’s very educated. She’s very unafraid. And there’s a strange sort of light and innocence to her. She’s not childlike in any way, but she’s just open and not afraid.”

One interesting reveal of Georgie’s character was the fact that the only interest she had in terms of trade was luxury items like records. She did not need gas, food, wood, weapons, or other resources. It’s an indication that she is in a healthy and safe position and has been for a long time.

“Wherever she’s from and however things happened, she has not been touched physically in the way that everyone else has,” Atkinson said. “So I wouldn’t say psychologically she hasn’t, but, however, she has come out of this more than just surviving.”

While Atkinson has plenty of reason to believe her character is the television version of the comic book’s Pamela Milton character, showruner Scott Gimple had offered her no insight regarding Georgie’s past or future. “You know, they keep everything very close to the chest. Scott keeps everything close to the chest,” Atkinson said. “And so basically when I spoke with him, he gave me a quiet overview of the kind of person she was, but no back story, no front story. But he gave me enough to create, I think, a very dynamic and interesting person. And of course the way it was written.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.