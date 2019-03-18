‘The Walking Dead’: Who is Jocelyn?

The Walking Dead interested a character from Michonne’s past on Sunday night, shocking both the characters on the show and the audience at Alexandria’s gate. This leaves everyone on Sunday night wondering: “Who is Jocelyn?”

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×14 follow. Major spoilers!

Jocelyn is a friend from Michonne’s past who has survived in the apocalypse with a group of young children. The characters had been close prior to the world falling and Michonne was quite enthusiastic about seeing a familiar face at Alexandria’s gate. However, as Episode 9×14 explores how the past six years since Rick Grimes left the Alexandria area has left Michonne cold toward the world, trusting Jocelyn could prove to be a mistake.

For fans of The Walking Dead comics, Jocelyn’s arrival at Alexandria’s gate is a familiar reunion feeling for the Michonne character. In Robert Kirkman’s source material, Michonne ventures to the Commonwealth community long after the Whisperer War concludes. Upon arrival, she learns that her daughter Elodie has survived the apocalypse and hoped that her mother would come along eventually.

“Well, of course, what does it mean to a parent to find out their kid’s still alive?” Michonne actress Danai Gurira told ComicBook.com of the storyline. “That’s amazing. I’m sure there’s nothing like it on the planet because there’s nothing like the loss of a child, nothing more painful. I think they’re miles ahead of us in the comic book, but that’s a beautiful storyline that she has.”

It doesn’t seem that The Walking Dead TV series is adapting Michonne’s reunion with her daughter from the comics. This seems to be a reunion between old friends, simply offering a similar feeling to the comics because of the scenario as a whole.

