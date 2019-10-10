Michonne Could Reunite with Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead Movies

Danai Gurira’s Michonne exits The Walking Dead in Season 10, but will she reunite with Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes? Because Lincoln permanently exited the television series in Season 9, a potential reunion will come in the offshoot movie trilogy taking the franchise into theaters for the first time. There Lincoln returns as Rick, whose disappearance from Virginia aboard a CRM helicopter pushed TWD six years into the future, leaving Michonne as single mother to daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) and son RJ (Antony Azor), Michonne and Rick’s first biological child together. With the Grimes family separated — Michonne and her children believe Rick to be dead, while Rick appears to have been relocated to Philadelphia — could Michonne’s exit from TWD bring her into the movies?

“I can’t say a whole lot but Michonne is such an important character, along with Rick obviously. As a fan myself there’s always that I want to see both of them again however we get to do that,” TWD executive producer Denise Huth told Metro. “She’s a hugely significant part of this upcoming season, and the overall universe and the stories planned all exist in the head of [chief content officer] Scott Gimple. He has his plans of what will happen and we don’t always even know how it’s going to go.”

When setting up Lincoln’s exit as early as Season 7, Gimple was secretive with the writers’ room and only informed future TWD showrunner Angela Kang of his plans for Rick sometime in 2017. A similar approach may have been taken with Michonne, as Huth teased her exit will be one that raises many questions.

“But for me personally as a fan,” Huth continued, “if there’s a chance of seeing Michonne again either here in the movie, or whatever else they come up with, I would be very excited to see that happen.”

When addressing Michonne’s exit at San Diego Comic-Con in July, where Gurira first announced she was departing the show after seven years, Gimple hinted Gurira was not yet finished with TWD Universe.

“She has some amazing things ahead of her and we’re not completely done with her, I’ll say that,” Gimple said during a TWD press conference. “We’re not completely done with anyone who comes and goes on the show. But she has some amazing things ahead.”

The trilogy was announced in November immediately following Lincoln’s last episode of The Walking Dead. When revealing the first story details from the movies, Gimple said they would unravel the “vast mythology” behind CRM — the organization responsible for Rick’s disappearance — and hinted the trilogy would explore Rick’s journey back to his family.

“It is about who he is and who he’s going to be — and certainly how he deals with the situation he’s in,” Gimple told THR. “We know Rick Grimes; he would want to be home.”

AMC and partners Universal Pictures, who will serve as theatrical distributors, have yet to announce a release date for TWD movies. New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.