‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Getting Massive, Iconic Set Piece

The Walking Dead is looking to bring a massive piece of its comic book source material to life for its ninth season on television.

“Monday night, Location Manager Mike Riley asked the Senoia City Council for permission to build a 55-foot tall windmill on the ‘Alexandria’ site, located the Gin Property development in downtown,” Newnan Times-Herald reports, “and to keep it there for three years.”

In The Walking Dead comics, the Alexandria community has established itself as a thriving bunch in the years which come after the war with Negan. While the former villain is locked away in prison, Rick has built his slice of civilization to the point that they enjoy having carnivals and neighborhood outings. Farms are growing. People are enjoying life. A key characteristic of this community is a tall windmill which stands above Alexandria.

A video surfaced earlier in April which showed construction was already underway at the Alexandria set’s location as the AMC show is set to begin production on Season Nine on April 30.

If the windmill is any indication of the show’s narrative, fans should expect a considerable time jump between Season Eight and Season Nine, just as the comic book experienced between issue #126 and issue #127. The windmill first appeared in the latter issue.

The AMC show seems to have already prompted such a structure when Georgie left her “Key to the Future” book with Maggie, offering information regarding such architectural feats. Whether or not Georgie will return to the show or turn out to be Pamela Milton from the comics, a representative of the massive Commonwealth community, is unknown.

“A public hearing will be advertised and set for the hearing, but the council voted Monday to allow the base of the windmill to be built and to approve the time extension,” the report says. “The windmill will be designed by an engineer, and will have to be approved by the fire marshal.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.