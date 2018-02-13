New ‘The Walking Dead’ Promos Slam Winter Olympics

AMC took aim at the Winter Olympics with new promos for The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere.

Set to air later this week, the first ad (each can be seen in the video above) calls out to viewers claiming they don’t know all that much about the Winter Olympics. “Admit it,” the narrator says, “you don’t know the name of one person on the U.S. curling team.” Then comes the real swing: “But you do know the name of Negan’s bat.”

They’re not wrong, though. Lucille is probably more famous than most people on television these days. “When the games are over, get back to what you love,” the commercial concludes.

The other commercials take similar shots. “You don’t know the difference between Super G & Giant Slalom,” the second ad starts, “but you do know the difference between the Sanctuary and Hilltop.” Then there’s the third. “Admit it, you don’t know what failing to land a triple axel does to a score but you do know what damage Daryl can do with a rocket launcher.”

Both commercials ultimately call for fans to get back to “what they love” when the games are over. Check them out below.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

(Videos first uploaded by Mashable)