The Walking Dead: World Beyond Casts Julia Ormond and More

The Walking Dead: World Beyond has officially cast Julia Ormond in a series regular role. The role has not been revealed in detail but Ormond seems to be playing the leader of one of the three major communities which will become a factor as the universe of The Walking Dead grows following Rick’s disappearance in Season 9 of the flagship series. Ormund’s character can be seen briefly in the trailer which revealed the title of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, accompanied by the black-suit soldiers who first appeared in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

“We are thrilled to have Julia join our merry band. I’m grateful for the talent, grace, intelligence, and humor she has brought to our set, our show and to this role. We — and the audience — are very lucky to have Julia helping bring this new world of the ‘Walking Dead’ to life,” said The Waking Dead’s chief content officer Scott Gimple.

“I’m so thrilled to be working with ‘The Walking Dead’ team — I absolutely love how they write for women in particular; a lovely, talented cast and great to be back with AMC,” Ormond said. Ormund is known best for her role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, with her resume also extending to My Week with Marilyn and Legends of the Fall.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond grew its cast elsewhere, as well. Also joining the show’s series regulars in recurring guest roles this season are Natalie Gold (Succession, The Land of Steady Habits) as Lyla, a mysterious figure operating in the shadows on behalf of the cause she believes in; Al Calderon (Step Up: High Water) as Barca; Scott Adsit (Veep, 30 Rock) as Tony; and Ted Sutherland (Fear Street, Rise) as Percy, joining the roster which already includes Nico Tortorella, Aliyah Royale, Annet Mahendru, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will focus on the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Co-Creators Gimple and Showrunner Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

The Walking Dead will return for the back half of its tenth season in February of 2020.