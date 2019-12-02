The Walking Dead: World Beyond Key Character Could Appear in Rick Grimes Movies

AMC has revealed the identity of who promises to be a key character in TWD Universe when she first appears in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which could be followed by a role in the Walking Dead movies led by Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes. The previously added Julia Ormond has been officially identified as Elizabeth, who is seen commanding an army of the black-suited soldiers that first popped up in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. “We are the last light of the world,” Elizabeth says in the spinoff’s title reveal trailer, where another helicopter bearing the three-circle symbol belonging to CRM can be seen. “We are the last hope.”

Elizabeth appears to be the leader of this series’ Nebraska-based civilization, previously revealed by series co-creator and TWD chief content officer to be one of three major civilizations in the world of TWD.

“We’ve seen that three-circle symbol… those three circles, and I’m saying it here, represent three different civilizations that are bound and entwined in some ways and in some ways very, very different,” Gimple said at New York Comic Con in October, adding the setting of World Beyond is “one of those places.”

Gimple then noted World Beyond is “very much on its own,” but did acknowledge points where there will be “a little bit of crossover” with the wider TWD Universe. This includes ties to the long-missing Rick, who was abducted by a CRM helicopter when rescued by Jadis-slash-Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) in Season 9 episode “What Comes After.”

The spinoff takes place roughly a decade into the apocalypse, putting it in sync with the events of TWD Season 10.

Because Lincoln’s previously announced Walking Dead movies will center on Rick and his disappearance — the first teaser trailer for the still-untitled movies hinted Rick has been relocated to Philadelphia — World Beyond will tie into those movies. The spinoff “very much gets very deeply into that mythology,” Gimple said of CRM at New York Comic Con.

“As far as Rick’s story is concerned, it’s very, very separate,” Gimple added, “but we’re gonna get a very good look at just how big the world of The Walking Dead is.” Gimple first confirmed the movies would explore the “vast mythology” behind the helicopter group later known as CRM when announcing the movie trilogy last November.

Elizabeth appears to be a high-ranking figure in CRM, making it possible she appears in the movie trilogy now being developed by Gimple and TWD creator Robert Kirkman.

The films could also see the return of Lincoln’s former TWD co-star Corey Hawkins, whose Heath similarly disappeared without a trace in Season 7. TWD showrunner Angela Kang previously confirmed Heath was snatched by CRM, making it possible he’ll one day be seen again somewhere in TWD Universe.

No date has been revealed for the first Walking Dead movie. The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres on AMC in Spring 2020. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.