The Walking Dead: World Beyond Delayed Until Later This Year

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a two-season limited event series originally scheduled to premiere following The Walking Dead Season 10 finale on Sunday, April 12, is moving its premiere date on AMC to later this year. The delay comes one week after AMC pushed back physical production on The Walking Dead Season 11 and put a one-month pause on production on the sixth season of spinoff Fear the Walking Dead — which was months into filming in Austin, Texas — amid coronavirus concerns. AMC has not yet disclosed a new premiere date for the Walking Dead limited series created by TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple and Matt Negrete.

This new series taking place a decade into The Walking Dead Universe stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.



“The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world,” reads its official synopsis. “Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.”

“You see opportunities to tie things between the shows and within the universe. You also are like, ‘Whoa, look out, they’re doing this on the other show, so you might want to back off of that,’” Gimple previously told ComicBook.com of expanding the franchise with World Beyond and a feature film trilogy starring Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes. “You’re also looking for differentiation, and telling really different stories, and the shows take different types of chances, and I think it allows for a varied universe.”

“I think that if somebody watches the other Walking Dead shows and expect it to be exactly like The Walking Dead, that’s not going to happen,” Gimple added. “The Walking Dead is The Walking Dead. They’re the anchor and the other shows provide different things, different stories, different perspectives.”

Reviews for the premiere of the ten-episode first season of World Beyond were previously set to release Wednesday, March 25.