‘The Walking Dead’ Universe to Have World-Changing Walker Soon

The Walking Dead universe will be permanently changed thanks to one particularly zombie coming up in Season Five of Fear the Walking Dead. The details of this particular undead roamer have not yet been revealed but co-showrunner Ian Goldberg’s tease seems to indicate that it will be a gamechanger for all Dead universe content moving forward as expansions are on the horizons.

“There will be one walker in particular, I have to be careful saying this around [The Walking Dead universe chief content officer] Scott [Gimple],” Goldberg said (via INSIDER). “Let’s just say this walker will open a universe of possibilities for our storytelling.”

It’s an interesting and terribly cryptic tease from Goldberg who became Fear the Walking Dead‘s co-showrunner in its fourth season, the same season which launched the first Dead universe crossover and started towards some serious overlap between Fear and The Walking Dead. In fact, Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss’ initiative as showrunner seems largely aimed at integrating more content from the expanded universe and flagship The Walking Dead series which is something original showrunner Dave Erickson had no interest in.

In regards to what this particular walker can be, the possibilities are endless. There’s a chance it is a dead character from The Walking Dead popping into Fear on an aimless walk around the country (could it be Heath’s fate finally revealed?). Then again, a Whisperer could pop into Fear the Walking Dead, tying the Fear survivor group into The Walking Dead‘s current narrative as they face the savage villains.

Is it possible there will be a walker which can be cured of the zombie virus? As AMC develops a trio of movies centered around Rick Grimes in an area far, far away from Alexandria, there is a possibility of The Walking Dead universe building towards an endgame which could involve a cure for the virus of some sort. Such narratives have never been explored in either series or comic book source material but films such as World War Z and I Am Legend offered up interesting takes on how to cure apocalyptic viruses for their respective endings.

Could Fear the Walking Dead‘s unique upcoming walker be linked to Rick’s movies and an ultimate conclusion for The Walking Dead universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

