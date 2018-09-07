‘The Walking Dead’ Zombie Outbreak Suspected at JFK Airport

A plane carrying 100 sick passengers landed at John F. Kennedy in New York on Wednesday, prompting speculation that it’s the beginning of the real world’s The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead‘s zombie virus is initially signified by a raging fever. The 100 passengers quarantined to the bottom floor of the double-decker plane are each showing signs of fever. It has affected both passengers and crew members.

“The Emirates flight arriving at 9:10 a.m. with 520 passengers was swarmed by police vehicles and ambulances and immediately quarantined for an assessment by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” CBS reports. “Passenger Erin Sykes posted video of officials wearing masks and gloves taking the temperature of passengers on the tarmac.”

Now, it is being called “The Walking Dead Plane” all over social media.

The situation, however, is not leading to a real zombie apocalypse.

“The airline said all passengers were screened prior to leaving the plane,” CBS reports. “Three passengers and seven crew members were taken to the hospital, while nine passengers underwent additional screening at the scene and were soon released, Emirates said…A government source briefed on situation told CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave there was no evidence of a security or terror issue. Emirates’ home office has told U.S. officials it believes this incident was caused by food poisoning.”

Still, a zombie outbreak on an airplane is not unheard of and is perhaps something movie and TV fans should be seriously prepared for. Between shows like The Walking Dead and the popular zombie flick World War Z, this sort of thing could be handled if it turned out to reanimate bodies into flesh hungry monsters. After all, World War Z literally featured an intense plane crash sequence in which aggressive zombies overtook the aircraft.

Luckily, the people on board the airplane seem to be healthy, stable and/or recovering, including rapper Vanilla Ice.

“The CDC said about 100 of the 520 people aboard the plane were being evaluated after complaining of illness, including cough and fever,” CBS added. “A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said 10 people were hospitalized and another eight were being treated at the airport.”

For now, zombie-junkies will just have to wait on the zombie apocalypse and get their fix on AMC on Sunday nights.