‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Chats With Elon Musk About His New Flamethrower

As we reported last week The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs purchased a flame thrower from Tesla’s Elon Musk. Musk was selling them for $500 on his website BoringCompany.com. Since announcing the sale he sold 20,000 of the flame throwers.

Chandler announced that he bought one in late January, since them Elon Musk and the recently bit actor have been joking back and forth. On January 31st Elon replied to a Walking Dead tweet saying “From the world’s leading experts in zombie defense.” Cahndler replied asking if he could get it mounted on his Tesla Model S. You can check out the full back and forth here on twitter.

Twitter fans of Chandler are already having fun with the idea of him having access to a flame thrower. Though I’m pretty sure that Chandler won’t be torching the network as he leaves, as that would also likely torch his royalties from being on the show for over half a decade.

i think i know, huh ?! pic.twitter.com/KthWsqMJ5L — mari (@chairgrimesx) February 1, 2018

Elon is has already had some issues getting the flame throwers to people as, technically they’re not allowed to ship such an item overseas. Tweeting: Apparently, some customs agencies are saying they won’t allow shipment of anything called a “Flamethrower”. To solve this, we are renaming it “Not a Flamethrower”.

The Boring inventor has already gotten creative though and is planning on renaming them a “Temperature Enhancement Device.”

Chandler Riggs likely last season starts February 25th, 2018 on AMC.

The Walking DeadSunday at 9PM EST on AMC

