The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Talks About His Near Death Car Accident

Bravo’s Inside the Actors Studio is putting on a special episode devoted to AMC’s zombie apocalypse television series and during it the show’s host, James Lipton, got Norman Reedus (portrays ‘Daryl Dixon’) to open up about a terrifying moment when The Walking Dead’s heartthrob was nearly killed.

Back in February 2005, Reedus was in Germany to receive a “Rising Star Award” at the Berlin Film Festival. While he was there, R.E.M. lead singer, Michael Stipe, invited Reedus to attended their concert, which he did. As Reedus was leaving the concert, Stipe lent Reedus his car. The moment Reedus pulled out into the road he was struck by an 18-wheeler! Reedus was flung through the windshield and when he awoke his face was covered in glass. He had to endure operations that left him with four screws in his nose, a titanium eye socket and a face that temporarily looked like a “hamburger.”

Listen to Reedus recall his brush with death in the video below.

The Walking Dead episode of Inside the Actors Studio episode will air February 11 at 8 PM ET on Bravo. The Walking Dead returns February 14 at 9 PM ET on AMC.