Walker Stalker Con and Heroes & Villains FanFest will be taking over Nashville’s Music City Center this weekend, bringing stars of several of TV’s most popular shows together for a couple days with their fans.

While Walker Stalker conventions and Heroes & Villains FanFest shows historically operated as separate events, the two shows have joined forces in several cities recently. The combined events offer fans a more inclusive experience, with more like-minded fans and star power being mixed into the same building.

“We couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to bring fans and both of our events under one roof for one price,” said James Frazier, Owner and CEO of FanFest Inc. “It exposes fans to more celebrities, genres, and fandoms, giving them more entertainment options and things to do!”

Frazier’s sentiment is quite pure, as the CEO is actively engaged with his customers, providing them with a friendly customer support system through the convention but also across social media. The head of the company is often listening to those fans who attend his shows which expand far beyond Nashville or the United States — now including Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom — and finds resolutions and means to solve issues, providing the best experience.

In attendance of Nashville’s combined show will stars of The Walking Dead, Arrow, Gotham, and more popular TV series. Some of the names include Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, Kim Dickens, Michael Rooker, Ray Fisher, Daniel Sharman, Edward James Olmos, Brandon Routh, Chandler Riggs, Michael Cudlitz, Steven Ogg, Alanna Masterson, Ross Marquand, Jenna Elfman, and David Ramsey.

For a complete list of the celebrities attending the joint Heroes & Villains FanFest and Walker Stalker Con event, head over to the show’s official website.

Heroes & Villains FanFest and Walker Stalker Con will be taking place in the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, May 12th and Sunday, May 13th. Heroes & Villains FanFest heads to London later in May while Walker Stalker Con’s next show will take place in Orlando, Florida on August 11th and 12th, before its biggest annual Atlanta show in late October.