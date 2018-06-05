AMC Takes Another Shot at Killing $300M ‘Walking Dead’ Lawsuit

As the never-ending court battle between Frank Darabont and AMC wears on, the home network of The Walking Dead is taking another stab at shutting down a court ruling in Darabont’s lawsuit.

The nearly $300 million lawsuit, which stems from Darabont’s dismissal from the zombie drama, has come with plenty of twists and turns, and today’s is just another chapter in the ongoing saga. According to Deadline, AMC is attempting to stop a recent motion from Darabont and his lawyers.

“Plaintiffs’ ever-changing factual and legal positions have hopelessly confused this litigation and have made summary judgment in their favor plainly inappropriate,” a filing by the home of the zombie apocalypse series in New York Supreme Court asserted on Tuesday. “The genuine issues of fact and law created by Plaintiffs’ various filings require resolution by a jury,” added AMC’s supplemental reply memorandum of law.

This filing comes less than two weeks before a hearing on AMC’s motion to axe the summary judgement ruling in the case.

Darabont’s lead counsel, Dale Kinsella, responded to AMC’s newest filing by saying that the network was simply dragging this out.

“AMC has once again flouted the Court’s orders by filing a desperate, last-minute reply brief in hopes of bolstering its argument that CAA’s/Darabont’s summary judgment should not be granted,” said Kinsella in response to today’s move by the defendants. “This filing readily ignores Justice Bransten’s unequivocal order that no such briefing would be allowed. Worse, the brief itself does nothing more than, once again, mischaracterize the record and rehash AMC’s frivolous arguments.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.