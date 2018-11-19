‘Ride With Norman Reedus’ Trailer: Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, and More ‘Walking Dead’ Stars

Ride with Norman Reedus will return for another season in February, bringing several The Walking Dead stars back to AMC.

The new trailer for Reedus’ popular motorcycle show was released on social media, revealing Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Austin Amelio, and other The Walking Dead stars will be joining for respective episodes. Other celebrity appearances include Marilyn Manson and Ian Anderson.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the trailer for Ride with Norman Reedus Season Three below!

Reedus has long been a motorcycle aficionado. In fact, during an event with he and his Walking Dead co-star Morgan back in August, he revealed there is one particular super hero he would be interested in playing given his motorcycle love. “Ghost Rider would be fun,” Reedus said.

Reedus recently signed what is being referred to as a “mega-deal” with AMC to continue his role as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead and potentially appear in its upcoming standalone movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reedus will make $350,000 per episode on The Walking Dead, and guarantees in his new contract reportedly make the deal worth anywhere between $50 million and $90 million over the next three years.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.