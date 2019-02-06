‘The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Says New Enemy Is Scariest Yet

We all know that the terrifying Whisperers are on their way to The Walking Dead, and they will take a more central role in the second half of Season 9 when the show returns next week. As if the midseason finale and the creepy teasers aren’t enough to convince you of just how dangerous this villains are, the stars of the series are making sure to let everyone know just what’s in store.

Danai Gurira, who stars as Michonne on The Walking Dead, recently appeared on Good Morning America where she was asked about her upcoming projects. She couldn’t say anything about Black Panther 2 yet, but was able to offer a little tease regarding The Walking Dead, and the threat that Michonne and the other beloved characters are now up against.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, we are stepping into the second half of the season on Sunday, and it’s going to be really thrilling actually,” Gurira said. “It’s been a big transition this year, with the Rick character leaving. Then we leaped six years forward, which was actually kind of thrilling to get to do that. But there’s a lot of information, a lot of mystery around what happened in those six years. And we have a new enemy that’s kind of the scariest yet. We can’t tell when they’re coming at us.”

You can check out the video of the interview in the tweet below.

Everyone involved with The Walking Dead has been pretty open about The Whisperers heading into these new episodes, including showrunner Angela Kang. In a recent interview, she revealed just how these new villains will affect the rest of the season.

“Well, the second half of season 9, we really dive deeper into the story of the Whisperers,” Kang said. “At the end of the first half, obviously, we get this reveal that these zombies are not evolving, that they are some sort of strange human threat. We’ll get to know more about this group and their brutal survival of the fittest philosophy and how that really plays out in horrifying ways.

“We will get to meet the amazing Samantha Morton as Alpha and Ryan Hurst as Beta, as our heroes are really grappling with how to deal with a threat that’s unlike anything they’ve ever faced with people with such a different philosophy. They’re also just trying to figure out how they need to interact with each other in this world as they face more and more problems and challenges related to both this new threat and some of the other obstacles that they face in this world. We’ll continue to see the effects that nature has on our people, as things start to break down and they deal with the problems that come up as a result of these things.”

Are you looking forward to The Whisperers taking over as the main villains on The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments!