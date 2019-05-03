AMC CEO Says The Walking Dead Is Early in Its Life Cycle

The Walking Dead has been on the air for nearly a decade now, airing 131 episodes over the course of nine seasons since 2010. The show remains the biggest on cable TV and a staple in modern pop culture, but it has been steadily declining in viewership over the last couple of years. Despite those negative trends, AMC looks at The Walking Dead as one of cornerstones of its future. In fact, the network’s CEO believes that The Walking Dead is just getting started.

On an earnings call this week, AMC CEO Josh Sapan noted that The Walking Dead franchise is still in the early stages of its life, even though its been almost 10 years since it first launched.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nine years in, we believe we are just beginning to tap its full economic potential and we’re extending the franchise as any media company would,” Sapan said of The Walking Dead.

Part of this plan for the future is a new spinoff series that is set to launch in 2020. This new series, run by Matt Negrete, is set around two young women who grew up in the world of The Walking Dead. The goal is for shows like this, and potentially the feature films about Rick Grimes, to bring in new generations of fans to the franchise.

“With its focus on the next generation of survivors led by two young female protagonists, we think this third series is a perfect gateway to advance the narrative of this universe in ways that are multi-generational, fresh and unexpected,” Sapan added.

With many of its main characters gone, and viewers steadily jumping ship, it’s hard to believe that The Walking Dead has more life ahead than it does behind it. But the network is clearly high on the franchise moving forward.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!