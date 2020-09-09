The Walking Dead Fans Shocked The Series Is Ending, Debating Spinoffs

AMC has just announced that The Walking Dead is officially ending with season 11. Needless to say, Walking Dead fans across the globe are now reacting to the shocking revelation that the end of the series is coming. As you can see below, fans are all in their feels right now about The Walking Dead journey coming to an end – even as they try to hold onto silver linings like the announced Daryl and Carol spinoff series, the new Walking Dead anthology series that’s in the works, and the upcoming Rick Grimes movie.

As for the end of the main The Walking Dead series that started it all? Here’s what fans are saying:

It’s Official

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead will conclude in 2022 with an extended 24-episode 11th and final season. In 2023, Angela Kang will return to helm a fourth #TWD series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. Details: https://t.co/256kz1pAzn pic.twitter.com/GLbd3zG6UF — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 9, 2020

This is not a rumor or an inside source leak. It’s official, folks.

Not Ready To Say Goodbye

Some Walking Dead fans really wanted the zompocalypse to last forever…

It’s A Joke, Right?

Please tell me your Internet connection is slow and this is a very late April Fool’s Joke! pic.twitter.com/ojzBVsGKZv — Hygor Bohm Hubner (@HygorBH) September 9, 2020

No my friends, it sadly is NOT a joke.

F**K 2020!

Well as if 2020 couldn’t punch me anymore then it already has! pic.twitter.com/qSctYyoTmm — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) September 9, 2020

The year 2020 seems intent on taking everything we love…

There’s Only Two Years Left…

two more years left pic.twitter.com/YGcfNllKg1 — Bo Young (@BoYoungGeo) September 9, 2020

The countdown is real…

PAINNNNNNNNNNN

Good use of this pic.twitter.com/gNBcdrJv3S — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) September 9, 2020

This pretty much sums up how fans are feeling right now.

Just End It All

Spin off??? Oh god let it end. I still love this show, but give it a good ending and be done with it. Already have rick movies and two other shows, I’m tired of this storyline continuing. Give my peeps a proper ending 😤 pic.twitter.com/aOwmekrpPP — tired (@ImDyingEgypt) September 9, 2020

There’s a growing call within the fandom for AMC to end the entire Walking Dead universe along with the main series. As if the network would just let that entire cash-cow out to pasture…

There’s So Much More…

I disagree. There’s so much more the show can do. Creativity is endless. — Avikar Andhee (@AvikarAndhee) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, other fans only see a wide-open world of possibility, once The Walking Dead is fully done with its comic book obligations.

What About Rick?

People want the movies — Whitley (@ShamelessWhit) September 9, 2020

i disagree but i’m a Rick fan so that explains that. — Whitley (@ShamelessWhit) September 9, 2020

With The Walking Dead ending, fans are already taking sides in the debate over whether or not the Rick Grimes movies are still relevant. Where do YOU stand?

What A Run…

End of a fucking era. What a run ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f9if9hXDIJ — TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) September 9, 2020

“End of a f**king era,” indeed.

*

The Walking Dead returns to end its Whisperer War arc on October 4th. 10 more episodes of Season 10 will be produced beginning in October to air in early 2021. Season 11 will go into production in early 2021. Fear the Walking Dead will begin airing its sixth season on October 11. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will follow The Walking Dead Season 10 finale on October and new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead with its first season. A TWD movie starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes is still in development at Universal and Skybound.