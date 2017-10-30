Is Eric Going to Die on ‘The Walking Dead’?

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Walking Dead! Continue reading at your own risk…

It’s going to be a long week for fans of Aaron and Eric, as The Walking Dead ended tonight’s latest episode left the life of the latter hanging in the balance. After making a move to try and take a group of Saviors, Eric took a bullet to the stomach.

Aaron tried to take his man to safety, working hard to save his life, but only time will tell if he actually makes it.

Unfortunately, if you read the comics, you know that the clock is probably winding down on Eric’s tenure on the series.

In the comics, Eric dies in a very similar situation, but that’s not the most telling part of this scenario. The comics killed Eric at around the same time, right at the onset of the All Out War.

The comic readers have also been looking at Aaron’s relationship very closely over the last season or two. See, after Eric dies, Aaron actually ends up beginning a relationship with Jesus. The two have been working together for some time now on the show, so an eventual relationship doesn’t seem that out of the ordinary. Plus, Jesus has already admitted to Maggie that he’s gay, so the door is definitely open for the two to be together in the future.

With all that said, it’s not looking too good for Eric going forward.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.