First ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Crossover Preview Image Released

AMC riled up fans with the announcement of an imminent crossover between two of their popular shows. The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead are finally about to join forces.

At New York Comic Con, Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman confirmed that, despite the numerous counts of denial by the creative teams, the two shows would be crossing paths in the future. As if that wasn’t enough, AMC came out with the first preview image of the even not long after the announcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Very simply, the image teased worlds colliding, as it blended together the key art from the two programs. No characters were included though, since Kirkman wouldn’t confirm which character, or characters, would cross into which show. There was also no indication as to when this crossover would happen.

“All joking aside, I’m really excited,” Kirkman said to the crowd. “I get that question all the time. I think that we’ve finally gotten to a place with Fear the Walking Dead where it has its own identify…there are two Walking Dead shows, I’m not going to name them, but there are two…There is one character that is going to go from one show that will go from one show and appear in the other show, that I will not name.”

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.