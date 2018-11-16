New ‘Talking Dead’ Set Art Puts Judith Grimes Front and Center

In case you haven’t noticed, The Walking Dead is being taken over by young Judith Grimes, who has already emerged as the focal point of the series going forward. In addition to her expanded role on the show, Judith is also appearing in marketing materials and fan art, and is even at the very center of the newest addition to the set of Talking Dead.

This week, the official Talking Dead Twitter account shared an image of the new set art, created by artist Brian Rood. The art piece, which now hangs in the Talking Dead studio, features the new-look roster of Walking Dead characters, and Judith Grimes is at the forefront.

“Our new set art seems to be quite the hit,” reads the tweet. “We’re glad you love it as much as we do! This beautiful piece was created especially for Talking Dead by the amazingly talented artist, Brian Rood.”

Our new set art seems to be quite the hit! We’re glad you love it as much as we do! This beautiful piece was created especially for #TalkingDead by the amazingly talented artist, @broodone. Check out his work at //t.co/Q4Q3Ty4K1F and //t.co/4wd89SZeD6! pic.twitter.com/L81amgYVNv — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) November 14, 2018

The older version of Judith Grimes is played by franchise newcomer Cailey Fleming, who appeared as a young Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Fans are already loving the young actress’ performance, as are the cast and crew of the show.

“Cailey is unbelievable,” The Walking Dead executive producer and director of Episode 9×05 Greg Nicotero said on ComicBook.com’s After the Dead show. “Listen, I mean we wanted to be able to tell the audience that a tremendous amount of time has passed, so we kept the camera locked off in that field and then you just see the barn sort of collapse and all the trees grow, and then, you know, we designed that all of a sudden you just felt like you were in a whole different story. And then there was all these people that you didn’t recognize and they were fighting for their lives and they’re screaming, and then she shows up and provides the cover and then she says, ‘Judith. Judith Grimes.’ And picks up the hat.”

