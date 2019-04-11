‘Walking Dead’ Star Lauren Cohan’s ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Expected to Be Cancelled

Whiskey Cavalier, the spy action-comedy launched by ABC in February that stars Scott Foley and former Walking Dead series regular Lauren Cohan, is expected to be cancelled in May, reports television ratings site TV by the Numbers.

Whiskey averages a 0.66 rating in the prized 18—49 demo, making it the network’s second-lowest rated freshman show of the season. Its numbers put Whiskey just ahead of The Fix, which TV by the Numbers has already pegged for likely cancellation.

ABC gave the David Hemingson-created series an early-look premiere in February immediately following the Oscars, days ahead of its official debut in its Wednesday timeslot. Whiskey scored a low 0.7 live + same day rating among adults 18-49, but was bumped to a 0.9 when it was given a lead-in through the relaunched American Idol.

But TV by the Numbers reports that bump was a fluke, as the series scored two 0.6s and a 0.5, indicating Whiskey isn’t likely to survive the coming renew-cancellation period.

Cohan famously stepped away from The Walking Dead after seven years in November, trading her ensemble role as Maggie Rhee for a starring role as CIA operative Frankie ‘Fiery Tribune’ Trowbridge. That transition followed a pay dispute that occurred when Cohan sought a pay bump amid contract negotiations going into Season Nine.

It was first reported by Deadline Cohan was fielding nearly half a dozen options for her first post-Walking Dead gig, which proved to be Whiskey Cavalier. Though Cohan said in recent days she’s “definitely not done” with The Walking Dead, the in-demand actress remarked at the Television Critics Association press tour in February she “had the pick of the litter” of roles when explaining why she opted to step away from the zombie drama.

“We’ll see what happens,” Cohan told EW Morning Live of a potential Season Ten return, which Cohan has long discussed with showrunner Angela Kang. “There is definitely a lot of exciting ways [for it to happen]. And the universe, I’m still very much a part of it. And it’s not over. So, for me, that’s exciting. And I get so excited because we talk about different possibilities.”

When appearing on the BUILD Series while promoting Whiskey, Cohan was asked about transitioning out of Walking Dead, telling the audience: “I think the transition was totally, just so many different emotions in one time and place. It was exciting to go into a totally different genre, but you never really — I mean, I haven’t left Walking Dead.“

Though Cohan is anticipated to return to the Walking Dead Universe — either in the mothership television show or somewhere else — she’s not expected to rejoin the series as a main credits-billed series regular.

The Walking Dead returns with its tenth season this October on AMC.

