Did Melissa McBride Just Tease a Carol Pregnancy on ‘The Walking Dead’?

Carol has changed a lot over her seven years on The Walking Dead, but her biggest adjustment could still be on the way. During the Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con, Melissa McBride seemed to tease a bun in the oven for Carol this season.

While on stage for the panel, McBride was asked about Carol’s changes heading into this season, since she took a bit of a violent turn last year. She was asked if Carol was”trading in the cookies for body armor.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes,” McBride said emphatically. “Yes! Thank god! Yes! But that doesn’t mean she’s not gonna be baking something!”

That might sounds kind of innocent, but the suspicion comes from the way McBride said it. She got very mysterious when saying the words, “baking something.”

Remember, Carol had a child back in the first and second seasons of the show. Unfortuantely, her daughter was turned into a walker while they were staying at Hershel’s and the group had to put her down. Going through another pregnancy would really put Carol in a strange place.

The story would make sense though, as Carol and Ezekiel have seemed to be getting closer. Both lost the child in their life, and they could be looking to create new life together in The Kingdom.

It’s also worth noting that Carol is in uncharted territory. In the comics, the character was killed all the way back during the prison days.