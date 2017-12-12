‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Premiere Date Revealed

WARNING: Major Spoilers for The Walking Dead midseason finale are ahead! Continue reading at your own risk…

Most Walking Dead fans are stills staring at their TVs, trying as hard as they can to pick their jaws up off the floor following one of the most shocking moments of the show’s history. Carl has been bitten by a walker, and he’s not going to get any better.

How long do we have to wait to find out what happens next?!

Fortunately on tonight’s episode of Talking Dead, host Chris Hardwick put minds at ease, and let everyone know exactly when the rest of Carl’s story would play out. The midseason premiere of The Walking Dead is a little over two months away, set to air on February 25, 2018 on AMC.

This episode will show what happens to Carl next, after revealing to Rick and Michonne that he was bitten on his torso. According to EP Scott Gimple, this episode will really wrap up Carl’s story and give the character the goodbye that he deserves.

“It’s very important to Carl’s story what happens in the next episode,” Gimple said on tonight’s episode of Talking Dead. “Right now, he’s alive and has some business to attend to. That [bite] is a one-way ticket but I like to think that what we see in the next episode is so important to his story and everyone else’s story.”

The fight resumes on Sunday, February 25 at 9pm ET on AMC.