Negan Is The Grinch in New ‘Walking Dead’ Holiday Poster

You’re a mean one, Mr. Negan!

The Walking Dead‘s most notorious villain wants to take everything from people of Alexandria, Hilltop and The Kingdom. Now, just in time for the holiday season, Negan is coming to take all of the presents from underneath all of the trees in Whoville.

To celebrate the upcoming season, The Walking Dead‘s official Twitter account shared new poster that mashed up Negan with Jim Carrey’s version of The Grinch. The resemblance between the two is uncanny, to say the least.

“Negan is #TheGrinch in our #WalkingDead themed holiday poster,” the account tweeted on Monday night. “Does that make Lucille Max?”

That’s a great question. If you recall, Grinch’s trusted right-hand man is an adorable dog named Max, who’s charged with doing everything from fetching his master’s coat to pulling a sleigh full of stolen presents. Lucille could possibly be Max’s equal, but a more fitting replacement might be Negan’s newest advisor.

Eugene does just about everything Negan asks him to do, even the annoying dirty work. He’s basically a puppet in a human’s body, let’s be honest.

Is there a Grinch-like ending in store for Negan on The Walking Dead? If you recall, the Grinch decided not to steal Christmas after all, giving up a life of crime for a life of love and compassion. Maybe Negan will follow suit?

Yeah, just wishful thinking.