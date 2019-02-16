Norman Reedus Wants Cher on ‘Ride With Norman Reedus’

Norman Reedus wants to ride with superstar Cher.

“I would like to get Cher on the show, that would be fun,” Reedus told Extra when naming his dream guest for future episodes of unscripted AMC travel series Ride With Norman Reedus.

“That’s been a goal of mine since Season One. I bet she’s badass on a bike.”

Renewed for a fourth season ahead of last Sunday’s Season Three premiere, Ride will continue to follow the Walking Dead star as he treks across the globe with other celebrity guests in tow.

“We’re going to Uraguay, we’re going to Costa Rica, we’re going to a whole bunch of cool spots with a bunch of good guests,” Reedus said.

Its third season premiere reunited Reedus and Walking Dead co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan with buddy Andrew Lincoln. The threesome then set out with Lincoln’s father-in-law, Ian Anderson of legendary rock band Jethro Tull, on a revved up England adventure.

Other guests still ahead this season include Walking Dead stars Melissa McBride and Steven Yeun, Fear the Walking Dead‘s Austin Amelio, Reedus’ Boondock Saints co-star Sean Patrick Flanery, and rockers Les Claypool, Jello Biafra, Rob Halford, and Marilyn Manson.

“The very last day of filming Season Eight of The Walking Dead, Melissa and I were sitting up on this sort of mountain in the grass and were looking out over the valley, and they’re setting up behind us. I looked at her and I was like, ‘You know what? You should get your motorcycle license and we should do an episode of Ride together,’” Reedus told EW of the upcoming episode shared with his longtime Walking Dead co-star.

“We started talking about it. I was like, ‘Where do you want to go?’ She goes, ‘I’d love to go to Scotland because I have relatives that are buried up on a hill and I’ve never been there, and I would love to visit the graveyard, and I’d like to learn about that part of my family.’

“I was like, ‘Get your motorcycle license and let’s do it,’ and we did it. We did exactly that. She got her license and we did it. It was nice to be with a friend of mine and say, ‘What would you want to do? If you had a dream ride, what would you do?’ She said it and we made it happen, so that was great.”

Ride With Norman Reedus airs Sundays at midnight/11c on AMC following new episodes of The Walking Dead and Talking Dead.