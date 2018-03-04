Does Oceanside Fight in ‘The Walking Dead’ Comics?

With Carl gone, and Alexandria torn to pieces, Rick is going to need all the help he can get in his war against Negan. Is there a way he coud be getting that help from the women of Oceanside?

If you recall, Oceanside is the community that Tara discovered a while back, whose men were slaughtered by Negan some time ago. While these people have an extreme hatred for Negan, they have sworn to stay to themselves in their hidden community, shooting anyone who comes onto the property. Rick tried to enlist the help of Oceanside once before. They didn’t want to join his cause, but they were forced to give up their entire arsenal of weapons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that Rick is in need again, and Oceanside has a new leader, he may try for their help once more. As Walking Dead fans often do, you may be looking back into the pages of Robert Kirkman’s comic to see if Oceanside joins the fight.

Unfortunately, if you’re going hard into the investigation, you’re not going to find anything when it comes to Oceanside’s involvement in the war with Negan.

In the comics, Oceanside didn’t even appear until after the All Out War concluded. After the war, the books skipped ahead a couple of years and showed how the communities in the area were all working together, trading and sharing resources regularly. Oceanside, a small community that specialized in fishing, was seen as a trade partner for Alexandria. That was all they really did for some time, until Michonne decided to go off and live on one of their boats for a period of time.

While the comics don’t really tease Oceanside’s involvement in the war, let’s remember that the entire storyline surrounding Oceanside has been different to this point. Honestly, at this point, there is no telling what could be in store for them next on AMC.

