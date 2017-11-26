Negan and Father Gabriel dominated The Walking Dead last week, as the episode focused mainly on the events taking place at the Sanctuary. Don’t expect the same kind of story this Sunday.

For the first time in a couple of weeks, it looks like the show is going to take a big step back and let fans see what’s happening all around the are. We’re likely to see all of the big storylines in this episode.

This means we can expect some Negan, Rick, Ezekiel, Gabriel, Maggie and everyone else playing an important role in the All Out War. Hell, that could even mean Jadis, who has been mysteriously missing this season.

So, what can you expect from tonight’s episode? Here are five solid predictions:

Return to Alexandria

When Rick marched his army to the Sanctuary for the first battle of the All Out War, he left his family back in Alexandria. This means that we haven’t seen Michonne, Carl or Judith since then.

Due to her gunshot wound healing up, we haven’t really had a chance to see Rosita either, as she’s been hanging out back in the hospital at home.

That all should change this week. Look for the characters who have been out of the loop for a while to come back into the fold and have some relevant storylines in tonight’s episode.

Negan Makes a Move

Negan came back into the Sanctuary last week to find Simon and some other Saviors trying to take over his job. If we know Negan like we think we do, he’s going to be dealing some punishment to his followers.

Whether it be Simon or some of the other important Saviors, someone is getting in trouble for what happened while Negan was gone.

Could Lucille have a big night tonight?

Rick’s Mission Revealed

Two weeks ago, Rick told Daryl he was going somewhere, but he got distracted by the revelation that the guns were at another outpost.

Now, with the gun problem resolved, Rick is likely to get back on track with his mission.

What we still don’t know is where Rick is actually heading. Could it be the Sanctuary to meet with Dwight and get some new information? Or is there another important ally in the field of play that we don’t know about yet?

Gabriel Bitten?

When we last saw Gabriel he was sitting in a cell in the Sanctuary, sweating profusely and looking like he was seriously sick.

The symptoms make it seem as though the Father was bitten, and that he won’t last much longer on the show.

Hopefully we’ll see what exactly happened to Gabriel this week, but the news probably won’t be good.

Maggie’s Tragedy

Speaking of Gabriel, he ended the last episode by telling Eugene that Maggie needed her doctor. He was incredibly panicked about the whole ordeal.

Is this because something is wrong with Maggie? Is there an issue with her pregnancy?

If we get to see some more from Maggie this week, pay close to any conversations she might have about her new baby.