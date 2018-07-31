‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman Puts His House up for Sale

The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman has put his home up for sale.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the five bedroom, 5.25 bath home located in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles is on the market for $3.95 million, a markup of almost $1.5 million more than what he paid for it in 2011.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the house, the property includes a detached structure containing a gym and theater room. There’s also a swimming pool and a fenced backyard that features a grill, an herb garden, and built-in seating.

Selling his house is only one thing Kirkman has on his plate right now. In June it was announced that Amazon Studios had given a straight-to-series order for an animated Invincible series, based on the comic book Kirkman created along with Corey Walker. The project had previously been announced as a feature film at Universal, but it appears that the animated series is now the sole Invincible adaptation in the works.

Kirkman also has another big project outside of the television adaptations. Kirkman, along with Scott Gimple have a new comic book series, DIE!DIE!DIE!, which hit stores earlier this month.

“Hey look! It’s another letter printed on the back of a poster! This is old hat by now, right?” Kirkman wrote to comic shop owners. “Has DC done this yet? Should I stop pointing this out? Okay!

“To get this out of the way from the jump, I love comics and I really love comic stores. It would be an understatement to say that the direct market changed my life. Your support of The Walking Dead from its earliest of days, as well as my other successes in comics (thanks for getting behind Oblivion Song!), have made it possible for me to do cool things like what we’re doing today.”

Of course, The Walking Dead television series is also still going, though Kirkman shared during his panel at San Diego Comic-Con that he had to lie to get the original comic off the ground.

“I pitched The Walking Dead and he said there’s no successful zombie books in this industry and you need to have a hook,” Kirkman said. “Your book needs to be about something…You can’t just do a book about the zombie apocalypse and people are surviving…and I said, ‘Oh, we got that, there’s an alien invasion and the aliens are just using the zombies to weaken the world’s infrastructure and move in…’ And he was like, ‘That sounds cool!’ and it got approved. I was lying.”

When the powers that be at Image Comics learned the truth, it was too late to be angry with Kirkman. “By then the book was successful so they were thrilled,” Kirkman said.