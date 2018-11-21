How ‘The Walking Dead’ Teased Rosita’s Death From the Comics

The Walking Dead has been sparing a lot of its main characters here in Season 9, but that could change in the next couple of episodes. For those who have read the comics, one scene in Sunday night’s episode seemed to pave the way for Rosita to be killed off the show, just as she was in Robert Kirkman’s books.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Walking Dead! Continue reading at your own risk…

If you recall, in The Walking Dead comics, Rosita met her demise right around this same time, at the hands of the Whisperers. She was pregnant with Eugene’s child at the time, and was killed off-page ahead of one of the more heart-breaking reveals in the story’s long history. In order to mark their territory, and send a message to Rick and the others, the Whisperers kidnapped several members of the communities and placed their decapitated heads on a series of pikes across a hillside. King Ezekiel was the most prominent of the characters who were killed during the attack.

While there were no heads on pikes in Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Rosita’s fate was certainly teased in the opening scene. After making first contact with the villainous Whisperers at the end of last week’s edition of the series, Rosita began this episode on the run from something terrifying. She began hearing voices talk to her from the trees, saying things like “You’ll never make it,” before finally collapsing onto the ground just before the opening credits.

Nothing is for certain on The Walking Dead, and Rosita might be around until the final episode of the series. But Sunday night’s episode certainly argued for a different outcome. If the show stays true to the books, that might have been the last time we’ve ever seen Rosita alive. For all we know, the “heads on pikes” scene could be the final moment of the mid-season finale next week.

There’s no way to know her fate for sure, but it’s safe to assume that Rosita is definitely in danger as The Walking Dead Season 9 continues.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.