The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Clip Released at Comic-Con 2020

Fans of The Walking Dead have been waiting months and months to see the Season 10 finale of the beloved series, but unfortunately they’ll have to wait just a little longer. Production on Season 10 was almost completed when the coronavirus pandemic caused things to shut down, leaving the final episode of the season unfinished and unable to air. During this year’s virtual Comic-Con 2020 celebration, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, along with the series cast, announced that the finale would be airing on AMC on October 4th. We still have a while to wait, but the cast and crew have released a clip to help hold us over in the meantime.

The clip is about three and a half minutes long, and takes place at the very beginning of the Season 10 finale. All of the major characters prepare for the conflict against Beta and the Whisperers, with Father Gabriel voicing over most of the scene. He explains how together, all of the communities will be strong enough to take on Beta’s forces. The clip also shows the return of Maggie, who gets a message from the communities informing her of Jesus’ death, and asking her to return. You can check out the entire clip in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beta’s war on the survivors begins at the end of the clip, as he begins to see visions of the undead listening to him. After hearing them chant “We are the end of the world,” he gives the order to begin the siege, and the entire horde marches onward.

The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead Season 10 aired back on April 5th. “The Tower” set the stage for the final battle of the Whisperer War, and introduced viewers to Princess, one of the most popular characters from the comic series. Since that time, fans have eagerly awaited the arrival of the finale.

What can we expect from the finale when it airs in October? That sounds like a question for the showrunner.

“Obviously we’ve got this new power group of four, with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko, that is off on the road, and so we are going to see some interesting turns in that,” Kang said during a conversation with series star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. “And then the big story that we have been following all season with the Whisperers. Now that Alpha is gone and Beta is having to step up into that leadership role — with his kinda half-Alpha and Beta face — we’re going to see our people take their stand against Beta and the Whisperers.”

Are you looking forward to finally seeing The Walking Dead Season 10 finale? Let us know in the comments!

The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, October 4th at 9 pm ET.