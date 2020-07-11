The Walking Dead Showrunner Teases Season 10 Finale and What to Expect From Daryl and Negan

✖

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang sheds new light on the Season 10 finale currently delayed by coronavirus, promising "awesome business" from Daryl (Norman Reedus) and even more "cool things" from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when they're forced to fight their way out of a zombie horde. Our survivors were last seen facing down a legion of walkers steered by Beta (Ryan Hurst) of the Whisperers in April's "The Tower," which ended with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) among those trapped inside the group's makeshift hideout: an abandoned hospital tower where Beta has come to avenge the slain Alpha (Samantha Morton).

Elsewhere, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) picked up lone survivor Princess (Paola Lázaro) after departing a burned down Hilltop. The foursome is now en route to Charleston, West Virginia, where Eugene hopes to come face-to-face with Stephanie (voice of Margot Bingham), a friendly woman from a new community.

"Obviously we've got this new power group of four, with Princess and Ezekiel and Eugene and Yumiko, that is off on the road, and so we are going to see some interesting turns in that," Kang says in an outtake from the latest episode of Morgan's virtual chat show Friday Night In with The Morgans (via Entertainment Weekly). "And then the big story that we have been following all season with the Whisperers. Now that Alpha is gone and Beta is having to step up into that leadership role — with his kinda half-Alpha and Beta face — we're going to see our people take their stand against Beta and the Whisperers."

It was the formerly jailed Negan who took out Alpha after conspiring with Carol (who secretly set him loose), leaving Beta with nothing left to lose: he's now out to completely destroy the survivors, including Alpha's daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

"There's some pretty cool things going on with Negan," Kang said. "We've got Carol kind of in her quest for redemption, we've got some awesome stuff with Father Gabriel, we are waiting for the return of Maggie, Daryl has got some awesome business going on. You know, it's the whole cast, everybody is so great."

Carol hit rock bottom when her lust for revenge against Alpha caused Kelly's sister Connie (Lauren Ridloff) to go missing — she hasn't been seen since escaping the cave-in that ended the midseason premiere, "Squeeze" — and made a tearful apology to Kelly in "The Tower."

Elsewhere, Gabriel is acting protector of the kids — including RJ Grimes (Antony Azor) and Aaron's (Ross Marquand) daughter Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) — while Maggie (Lauren Cohan) returns to Virginia just as Aaron and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) encounter a mysterious person in an iron mask.

Friday Night In with The Morgans airs Fridays at 10/9c on AMC.

The Walking Dead will air its Season 10 finale as a special episode on AMC later this year. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.