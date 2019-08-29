The Walking Dead Tries to Silence the Whisperers in New Teaser

It’s finally time to silence the whispers. See you October 6th 🤫🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/AYsNN5HSs6 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 29, 2019

After arriving halfway through last season, The Whisperers have evolved into the biggest threat to ever fact the survivors of The Walking Dead. Led by the menacing Alpha and ever-powerful Beta, The Whisperers are ready to go to war with Michonne, Daryl, and the others. Well, as they prove in the latest teaser trailer for Season 10, the folks of Alexandria and Hilltop are more than prepared to fight back.

Some awesome promotional shots of the entire cast are cut together and make for a thrilling new sneak peek at The Walking Dead Season 10, in which all of the show’s main characters make it clear that they want to silence The Whisperers. You can watch the full “Silence” teaser in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Rick out of the picture heading into Season 10, it’s up to Michonne, Daryl, Carol, and Ezekiel to lead the communities into battle against these new enemies. Also aiding them is one of their biggest problems: Negan. The villain has spent years trying to prove that he is more of an asset than a liability, and he did just that at the end of Season 9 when he saved Judith’s live in the snowstorm. IN addition to fighting off the Whisperers, Michonne and the others will struggle to figure out how to deal with Negan moving forward.

Here is AMC‘s official synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 10:

“The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

“But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

Are you looking forward to the new season of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comment!

The Walking Dead returns for Season 10 on Sunday, October 6th.