‘The Walking Dead’ Adds Two Series Regulars Ahead of Season 9

Two of The Walking Dead‘s newest characters are going to appear a lot more often once Season 9 arrives this fall.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC‘s hit zombie series has promoted recurring actors Avi Nash and Callan McAuliffe to series regular status, meaning they will be credited for each and every episode in Season 9. Both Nash and McAuliffe arrived on the show in Season 8, playing Siddiq and Alden, respectively.

These promotions come in the wake of two former series regulars departing The Walking Dead after this past season. Chandler Riggs (Carl) and Steven Ogg (Simon) both exited the series after their characters were killed. Season 8 was Ogg’s first as a series regular, but Riggs had been on the show since the very first season.

With the All Out War storyline in the rearview mirror, both Siddiq and Alden are set to play bigger roles in the show going forward, as the Survivors look to rebuild society and possibly fight off the Whisperers.

Siddiq is a character that comic fans will be familiar with, as the version of the character in Robert Kirkman’s printed series has been around for some time. Nash’s live action take on Siddiq first appeared in the Season 8 premiere, when he crossed paths with Rick and Carl. Later on in the season, Carl went back to help Siddiq, getting bitten by a walker in the process.

Alden wasn’t a character in the comics, but many have speculated that he will be the TV version of Dante, the man who ends up becoming a love interest for Maggie. The two characters on the show have had a difficult relationship thus far, but so did the comic version of the duo.

Are you excited to see Siddiq and Alden become series regular characters in Season 9? Will Alden end up with Maggie some time in the near future? Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below!

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.