The Walking Dead Announces Spinoff Title Set In China

The Walking Dead is expanding to a whole other part of the globe in a brand new book from Robert Kirkman and Skybound Books titled The Walking Dead: Typhoon. The new book is written by New York Times Bestselling author Wesley Chu and features art by Jasper Shaw and designs by Andres Juarez and will take the adventures of those surviving the Zombie apocalypse to China. Typhoon will follow Zhu and Elena, who are members of a Wind Team that aims to keep their settlement the Beacon of Light up and running. It will also test their quickening bond to each other, as they are both torn between their love of home and family and their relationship with each other.

Walking Dead fans have never had a chance to see how the Walkers taking over has affected China in either the comics or the show, so this will open up a whole new door to the world. You can check out the official description fo the book below, and Skybound has also revealed the first 22 pages of the book on their site, which you can find right here.

“From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and New York Times #1 Bestselling author Wesley Chu comes the first ever Walking Dead story set in Asia.

It has been months since the dead rose up across China. In the most populous country on the planet, the cities are all but lost, small villages reduced to ash.

Zhu and Elena are members of a Wind Team, responsible for scavenging supplies and materials needed to sustain their settlement: the Beacon of Light. Elena, stranded in China during the walker outbreak, longs for news of her Texas home as she tries to adapt to life in a foreign culture while surviving the millions of dead roaming the countryside. But when Zhu discovers survivors from his home village hiding in the wilderness, he is torn between his love for Elena, his duty to the Beacon, and his devotion to his friends and family.

Meanwhile, Hengyen, the grizzled master of the Beacon’s security, discovers the largest group of walkers ever seen: a 1,000,000-strong typhoon that is bearing down on the Beacon. He must lead all of the survivors into the biggest battle of their lives, or humanity will be wiped out for good.

Clashing ideals become raging confrontations as these characters fight for refuge from each other and innumerable walkers in a new and thrilling adventure for Walking Dead fans everywhere.”

The Walking Dead: Typhoon hits stores on October 1st.